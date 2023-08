There are many reasons why Iola Pharmacy feels like a family for founder Jim Arnott.

In the early years after he and partner Bret Lawrence purchased the former Cooksey’s Drug Store in 1973, Arnott found himself spending nearly all of his time at work. They had a vision for the business, and it took a lot of effort.

During the day, he and Lawrence managed both the downtown pharmacy and hospital pharmacy, then took turns making home deliveries in the evenings.