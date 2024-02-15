60+ Dine program exceeds expectations

When starting the “60+ Dine” program, Kathy Brennon was told to expect 20 participants within the first year. Five months in, the program has 172 participants and counting. “It shows us there is a tremendous need here in Allen County,” she said. “We’re very excited to be able to meet that need.”

As the Director of the SEK Area Agency on Aging (SEKAAA), Brennon spearheaded this initiative with the aim of providing not just nutritious meals but also fostering invaluable social connections among older adults, all made possible through community partnerships. From its beginnings in early September, with an enrollment of 78 individuals, the program quickly gained momentum.

The program is open to individuals over 60 years old with no income eligibility requirements. It is also open to spouses of participants or disabled adult children who live with participants. Operating five days a week during the lunch hour, the program serves as a vital hub for social interaction, emphasizing the importance of communal dining. “We believe that sharing a meal is about more than just nourishment; it’s about forging meaningful connections,” Brennon said.