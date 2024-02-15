 | Thu, Feb 15, 2024
60+ Dine program exceeds expectations

A new meals program for those age 60 and older began five months ago. Participation has reached 172 and continues to grow. The program is available at Allen County Regional Hospital and is offered through the SEK Area Agency on Aging.

February 15, 2024 - 2:39 PM

Jerri Krokstrom, SEKAAA’s 60+ Dine Coordinator, and SEKAAA Director Kathy Brennon are excited about the success of the program in Allen County. Brennon hopes to duplicate the program in Woodson and Neosho counties in the future. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

When starting the “60+ Dine” program, Kathy Brennon was told to expect 20 participants within the first year. Five months in, the program has 172 participants and counting. “It shows us there is a tremendous need here in Allen County,” she said. “We’re very excited to be able to meet that need.” 

As the Director of the SEK Area Agency on Aging (SEKAAA), Brennon spearheaded this initiative with the aim of providing not just nutritious meals but also fostering invaluable social connections among older adults, all made possible through community partnerships. From its beginnings in early September, with an enrollment of 78 individuals, the program quickly gained momentum.

The program is open to individuals over 60 years old with no income eligibility requirements. It is also open to spouses of participants or disabled adult children who live with participants. Operating five days a week during the lunch hour, the program serves as a vital hub for social interaction, emphasizing the importance of communal dining. “We believe that sharing a meal is about more than just nourishment; it’s about forging meaningful connections,” Brennon said.

