When the odds seem formidable, the success is all the sweeter.

Thursday evening, Marla Luckert, Chief Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court, hailed the efforts of the Allen County Drug Court to help curb drug and substance misuse disorders.

“You are changing people’s lives,” she said at a dinner intended to celebrate her presence. “We have all heard about the parable of planting a mustard seed and that it takes time to develop. Your perseverance has paid off.”