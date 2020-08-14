‘A whole new world…’

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy is presenting its annual recital this weekend for family and friends at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The performance includes special numbers from “Aladdin.”
Kinsey Schinstock is airborne during a dance number, soaring over her fellow troupe members at Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy’s annual recital, which limits audience members because of the pandemic.
Performing to a number are, from left, Kynli Baughn, Kinsley Isbell, Delilah Yarnell and Bethany Croisant.
Jadyn Kaufman performs a number at Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy’s annual recital. Also shown are Shelby Peters, left, and Hallie McDermeit.
Dancing to a number are, from left, Olivia Barker, Nova Arell-Bishop and Brynleigh Shultz.
Lizzy Bellman poses alongside instructor Chelsea Lea during “Rainbow Connection.”
Performing are, from left, Maddilyn Peres, Blayke Patterson, Abby Jerome, Kylea Taylor, Nahla Jenkins, Asher Collins and Bella Schowengerdt.
Lauren McDermeit, center, is Aladdin in “The Diamond in the Rough,” a musical variation of the children’s movie, “Aladdin.” Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy is presenting its annual recital this weekend for family and friends at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Dallyn McGraw portrays a homesick summer camper to the classic “Hello Muddah.”
Public ticket sales were called off because of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. “We’re just glad to be able to present anything at all,” noted Chelsea Lea, the studio’s owner and choreographer. The original recital date was pushed two months because of the pandemic. The studio will host open enrollment starting Monday, with classes slated to begin Aug. 31. Future shows are “The Nutcracker” in December and “Big Blue World” next June.
