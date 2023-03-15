 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
ACC auction offers rare treats

The Allen Community College Annual Scholarship Gala will offer a variety of sports memorabilia for auction, including a Kansas City Chiefs helmet signed by Coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Opera singer David Holloway will speak at the event.

By

News

March 15, 2023 - 2:18 PM

Lauren Maisberger, director of development at Allen Community College, looks over some of the memorabilia that will be sold at the ACC Endowment’s annual scholarship gala Saturday, including a poster signed by the 2022 NCAA champion Kansas Jayhawks basketball team. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Organizers have packed a little bit of everything, from bidding on memorabilia signed by Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, to getting a chance to hear world class opera singer and native son David Holloway perform an a capella number or two.

David Holloway

The occasion is the Allen Community College Endowment’s 23rd annual Scholarship Gala Saturday evening in the ACC gymnasium.

Festivities include a dinner, plus silent and live auctions, and remarks from Holloway, who grew up in Gas before embarking on a 50-year career as a world-renowned opera singer.

