ACC Gala makes connections

Renowned opera singer and Gas native David Holloway offered a loving tribute to his mother, Elta May, and the value of a college education as he delivered the keynote address at the Allen Community College Annual Scholarship Gala.

Elta May was born in 1904 but had to quit high school as a teen.

“My mother lamented her whole life about not being able to finish high school and go to college,” Holloway recalled. “She quit lamenting in 1952 when she finally took the GED and enrolled at Iola Junior College.”