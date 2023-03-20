 | Mon, Mar 20, 2023
ACC Gala makes connections

Opera singer and Gas native David Holloway gave the keynote address at Saturday's Allen Community College Annual Scholarship Gala. A live auction with sports memorabilia netted more than $18,000. Retired Chiefs players also visited with attendees.

March 20, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Renowned opera singer and Gas native David Holloway offered a loving tribute to his mother, Elta May, and the value of a college education as he delivered the keynote address at the Allen Community College Annual Scholarship Gala.

Elta May was born in 1904 but had to quit high school as a teen. 

“My mother lamented her whole life about not being able to finish high school and go to college,” Holloway recalled. “She quit lamenting in 1952  when she finally took the GED and enrolled at Iola Junior College.”

