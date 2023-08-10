 | Thu, Aug 10, 2023
ACC gets ready to welcome students

Classes begin Aug. 21 at Allen Community College. Several "Welcome Week" activities are planned, including a block party with area businesses and organizations. Meanwhile, the college is dealing with maintenance issues and created a new dean position for CTE programs.

August 10, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Allen Community College plans to welcome back students this fall with a little help from the community.

“Welcome Week” activities begin with move-in day on Saturday, Aug. 19, with a block party from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Activities Building. Businesses and organizations have been invited to set up booths to talk with students about job opportunities and give a general overview of their operations. 

“It’s great to see the community supporting us even more,” Josiah D’Albini, director of student life, said at a meeting of the board of trustees on Tuesday evening. 

