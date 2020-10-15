Menu Search Log in

COVID cases ‘ballooned’ at ACC

College has been hit hard by COVID-19 since the fall semester began. At least 249 individuals have either tested positive or needed to be isolated because of exposure.

By

News

October 15, 2020 - 9:16 AM

ACC students depart Masterson Hall. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Allen Community College has been hit hard with COVID-19 since the fall semester began.

“We ballooned up to a very large number,” said vice president Cynthia Jacobson, in reference to the total number of cases.

At one point, “our classrooms were getting pretty sparse,” she added, due to the number of individuals having to quarantine.

Related
August 13, 2020
July 30, 2020
July 16, 2020
April 16, 2020
Trending