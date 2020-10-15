COVID cases ‘ballooned’ at ACC

Allen Community College has been hit hard with COVID-19 since the fall semester began.
“We ballooned up to a very large number,” said vice president Cynthia Jacobson, in reference to the total number of cases.
At one point, “our classrooms were getting pretty sparse,” she added, due to the number of individuals having to quarantine.
