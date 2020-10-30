Adopt-A-Child program expects greater need

Organizers of the 2020 Adopt-A-Child program are bracing for higher numbers of folks in need this holiday season.

Parents or guardians may sign up their children at Iola’s First Baptist Church, 801 N. Cottonwood St., on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Those seeking assistance are asked to bring idenfiication with a current address, as well as their child’s Social Security and State of Kansas medical cards.