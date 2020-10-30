Menu Search Log in

Adopt-A-Child program expects greater need

Sign up now for annual holiday program. Those who want to "adopt" a child or family can contact First Baptist Church after Nov. 9. Cash donations are welcome.

By

News

October 30, 2020 - 2:51 PM

Organizers of the 2020 Adopt-A-Child program are bracing for higher numbers of folks in need this holiday season.

Parents or guardians may sign up their children at Iola’s First Baptist Church, 801 N. Cottonwood St., on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Those seeking assistance are asked to bring idenfiication with a current address, as well as their child’s Social Security and State of Kansas medical cards.

Related
October 31, 2019
October 24, 2019
November 1, 2018
October 18, 2018
Trending