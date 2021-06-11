Adventure makes learning fun

BARTLESVILLE — Addilyn Wacker’s favorite part of the day kept changing. At first, it was the Mountain Man station, where she practiced throwing a tomahawk. Then, inevitably, it was lunch. Then the museum. No wait — it had to be the animal barn. Each new chapter was her favorite.

Wacker, age 10, was one of approximately 138 students and adults who traveled with SAFE BASE Thursday to Woolaroc, a museum and wildlife preserve based outside of Bartlesville, Okla. It was SAFE BASE’s second trip of its summer program, and Wacker’s inability to pick a favorite moment from it shows just how special trips like these are.

Sending three buses full of grade-schoolers, adult chaperones and staff all the way to Bartlesville is no small feat. The logistics for SAFE BASE director Angela Henry and her team resemble a military operation. The agenda was scheduled down to the quarter of an hour. All travelers were said and accounted for at 7 a.m. in Jefferson Elementary’s gym. Each was provided with three frozen bottles of water. Morning and afternoon restroom breaks at Independence’s Wal-Mart were punctual.