Airport receives grants for taxiway upgrades

The Allen County Regional Airport was recently awarded two grants totaling more than $310,000.

That’s on top of the $5.6 million in federal and state funding that has flowed into the airport in the past year or so.

The two grants were announced last week by the Kansas Department of Transportation. The grants will be used to replace an automated weather observing system (AWOS) for $153,000, and to rehabilitate the taxiway for $157,500. The county will need to pay a 10% match.