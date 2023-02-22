 | Thu, Feb 23, 2023
Airport receives grants for taxiway upgrades

The Allen County Regional Airport received two grants, one to renovate the taxiway and one to replace an automated weather system.

Allen County Regional Airport has received a pair of grants totaling more than $310,000 for taxiway and weather observation system improvements. Photo by Vickie Moss

The Allen County Regional Airport was recently awarded two grants totaling more than $310,000. 

That’s on top of the $5.6 million in federal and state funding that has flowed into the airport in the past year or so. 

The two grants were announced last week by the Kansas Department of Transportation. The grants will be used to replace an automated weather observing system (AWOS) for $153,000, and to rehabilitate the taxiway for $157,500. The county will need to pay a 10% match.

