 | Mon, Aug 08, 2022
Albuquerque police seek car in killings

A Muslim man was killed Friday night in Albuquerque, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months.

August 8, 2022 - 3:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities investigating the killings of four Muslim men said they are looking for help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico’s largest city.

The common elements in all the deaths were the victims’ race and religion, Deputy Police Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock said.

