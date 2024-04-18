 | Thu, Apr 18, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Alert issued after volcano erupts Wednesday

Following a series of volcanic eruptions Wednesday, Indonesian authorities have ordered more than 11,000 people to leave the area. Officials have also issued a tsunami alert.

By

News

April 18, 2024 - 2:10 PM

In this photo released by Sitaro Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD Sitaro), hot molten lava glows at the crater of Mount Ruang as it erupts in Sanguine Islands, Indonesia, Wednesday. Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami alert Wednesday after eruptions at Ruang mountain sent ash thousands of feet high. Officials ordered more than 11,000 people to leave the area. Photo by BPBD Sitaro via AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami alert Wednesday after eruptions at Ruang mountain sent ash thousands of feet high. Officials ordered more than 11,000 people to leave the area.

The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had at least five large eruptions in the past 24 hours, Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said. Authorities raised their volcano alert to its highest level.

At least 800 residents left the area earlier Wednesday.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

Related
September 30, 2021
December 9, 2019
December 24, 2018
May 19, 2018
Most Popular