Humboldt's houses of worship featured lighted crosses over the weekend in tribute of the canceled Biblesta festival.

October 6, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Humboldt’s Faith Assembly of God Church was among the many local houses of worship to be adorned with lighted crosses over the weekend. The gesture was a nod to the annual Biblesta celebration, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration traditionally is held the first weekend of October. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

