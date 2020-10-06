Humboldt’s Faith Assembly of God Church was among the many local houses of worship to be adorned with lighted crosses over the weekend. The gesture was a nod to the annual Biblesta celebration, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration traditionally is held the first weekend of October.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives