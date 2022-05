Eric Brodersen served in the Kansas National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion, with headquarters in Iola, when he served three tours of duty.

He joined the National Guard in 2002, then served in Iraq from 2005 to 2006, and again from 2007 to 2008. He also served in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011, and left the service in 2014.

After that, he worked on the road as a pipe fitter for oil refineries.