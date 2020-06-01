Menu Search Log in

Allen County courts to reopen

Allen County District Court, and other district courts in Kansas’s 31st Judicial District, will reopen their doors to the public June 15.

June 1, 2020 - 9:27 AM

In a Friday news release, administrators announced the protocols for reopening, noting mitigation measures will be in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While court operations have been closed to the public since mid-March, essential functions continued.

