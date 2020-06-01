Allen County courts to reopen

Allen County District Court, and other district courts in Kansas’s 31st Judicial District, will reopen their doors to the public June 15.
In a Friday news release, administrators announced the protocols for reopening, noting mitigation measures will be in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
While court operations have been closed to the public since mid-March, essential functions continued.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives