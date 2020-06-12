Menu Search Log in

Alligator spotted in Kansas creek

Alligators were stolen from a pet store in Manhattan, and it's likely one of them

By

News

June 12, 2020 - 3:21 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Kansas have closed a trail around a creek as they try to catch an alligator spotted there. 

The 5-foot alligator is believed to be one of two stolen from a pet store in Manhattan last weekend, the Mercury reported. A man called 911 to report seeing an alligator while he was walking along Linear Park Trail on Wednesday. Animal control officers who responded saw the animal lounging on a log in Wildcat Creek. 

The trail was closed, and officials set traps overnight in hopes of catching the reptile. Authorities said they don’t know how the alligator made it into the creek or whether the other alligator stolen on June 5 from Manhattan Reptile World is also on the loose.

Related
June 3, 2020
May 21, 2020
April 29, 2020
April 7, 2020
Trending