Minnesota deer hunter gets bang for buck with alligator

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who was tracking a large buck on the opening weekend of deer hunting season wound up finding another prize for his collection when he came across a 3-foot alligator.
Cory Klocek was hunting Saturday on farmland in East Bethel, about 40 miles north of Minneapolis, when he took down with a shotgun what he described on Facebook as a “beautiful 10-point buck,” the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Right about that time he came around a pond and spotted the alligator.
“No clue how it got there, or why,” Klocek wrote. “I’m guessing someone had it as a pet and released it when it got too big.”
