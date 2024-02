Iola High School students are reading again, thanks to a new English Language Arts curriculum.

Teachers Laura Schinstock and Catherine Dean gave USD 257 board members an update on the program at Monday’s meeting.

The new curriculum began in the fall and allows students to choose the books they want to read.

In Schinstock’s classes, 58 students have read 331 books with 103,889 total pages since the start of the school year.