Children who visited the Iola Public Library this week were excited to witness the hatching of several chicks. The eggs, donated by K-State Extension, were kept in an incubator throughout the process. “The kids were able to watch as they hatched,” said Public Services Librarian Melissa Smoot. “They also got to pick names for them.”

Mary Frantz holds a recently hatched chick at the Iola Public Library.

The chicks will be donated to a local farm.