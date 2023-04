Iola attorney Chuck Apt has been tapped as the next magistrate court judge for the 31st Judicial District, and in so doing, will bring an end to a legal legacy that has extended 138 years.

Apt, whose ascension to the bench was made official Friday, will replace Judge Tod Davis, who was appointed earlier this year as a district judge.

He was selected by a seven-person nominating committee following a lengthy interview process earlier this month.