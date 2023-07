An emotional Charles H. Apt III — known to most as Chuck — speaks after earning his robe as Allen County’s newest magistrate judge Friday in the Allen County District Courtroom.

Administering the oath of office was Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson. Also taking part in the ceremony was 31st District Judge Daniel Creitz.

Apt’s family members, friends and several fellow colleagues were on hand for the robing ceremony, which followed his oath of office.