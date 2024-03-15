Anderson County reconsiders solar

GARNETT — According to The Anderson County Review, with the clock ticking to the six-month mark into Anderson County’s one year moratorium against industrial solar farm developments, commissioners recently received an offer of free assistance in the crafting of possible upcoming wind and solar policies from one of Kansas’ pre-eminent advocates for renewable energy.

Kansas State Director for the Center for Infrastructure & Economic Development (CIED) Rob Harrington met with commissioners Feb. 20 to offer free assistance from the CIED if and when the county begins to draft regulations on industrial solar installations.

Commissioners adopted the year-long moratorium in August, weeks after enacting a sweeping slate of regulations on solar farms as recommended by the county planning and zoning commission.