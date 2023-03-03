Area town’s history inspires playwright

Mark Ogle Courtesy photo

CLAREMORE, Okla. — At the Belvidere Mansion in Claremore, Okla., “Neosho Falls” has become synonymous with mystery and entertainment.

That’s because playwright Mark Ogle finds his inspiration from a childhood spent playing at his grandparents’ farm in Neosho Falls. He’s written several plays set in the tiny Kansas town, to use as part of a mystery dinner theater fundraiser to support the mansion.

The latest is “The Guatney Sisters of Neosho Falls,” which will be performed March 24 and 25 at the Belvidere.