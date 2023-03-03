 | Fri, Mar 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Area town’s history inspires playwright

Playwright Mark Ogle spent weekends at Neosho Falls during his childhood. He uses those memories as inspiration for mystery dinner theater plays for fundraising events in Oklahoma.

By

News

March 3, 2023 - 3:02 PM

The 1907 Belvidere Mansion in Claremore, Okla., is the site of mystery dinner theater performances written by an Erie native who spent much of his childhood in Neosho Falls. Photo by WIkimedia.com
Mark OgleCourtesy photo

CLAREMORE, Okla. — At the Belvidere Mansion in Claremore, Okla., “Neosho Falls” has become synonymous with mystery and entertainment. 

That’s because playwright Mark Ogle finds his inspiration from a childhood spent playing at his grandparents’ farm in Neosho Falls. He’s written several plays set in the tiny Kansas town, to use as part of a mystery dinner theater fundraiser to support the mansion. 

The latest is “The Guatney Sisters of Neosho Falls,” which will be performed March 24 and 25 at the Belvidere. 

Related
September 29, 2022
September 7, 2022
November 19, 2019
May 2, 2011
Most Popular