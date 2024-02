Wichita Police have made an arrest and formally charged a 45-year-old man in the theft of the Jackie Robinson statue from League 42’s youth baseball facility at McAdams Park.

Police said the suspect, Ricky Alderete, stole the statue to sell it for scrap metal. Officials said it was not a hate-motivated crime.

“If you try to take something from this community, it won’t tolerate it,” Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said.