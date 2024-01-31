 | Wed, Jan 31, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Wichita must continue to honor Jackie Robinson

As the first Black to get into the Major Leagues, his vandalized statue a disgrace.

By

Columnists

January 31, 2024 - 4:04 PM

A painting of Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson and Buck O’Neil. Photo by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star / TNS

The theft of the Jackie Robinson statue from the League 42 baseball fields brought to my mind one of the most embarrassing mistakes I ever made as a journalist. 

I was the 24-year-old editor of a small weekly called the San Fernando Sun, in San Fernando, California. 

And one dark and stormy night (with apologies to Snoopy), someone stole the American flag that flew over the San Fernando Pioneer Cemetery, the final resting place of the city’s founders, fallen soldiers and veterans from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I. 

Related
July 21, 2023
July 26, 2022
March 22, 2010
March 22, 2010
Most Popular