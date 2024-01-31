Wichita must continue to honor Jackie Robinson

The theft of the Jackie Robinson statue from the League 42 baseball fields brought to my mind one of the most embarrassing mistakes I ever made as a journalist.

I was the 24-year-old editor of a small weekly called the San Fernando Sun, in San Fernando, California.

And one dark and stormy night (with apologies to Snoopy), someone stole the American flag that flew over the San Fernando Pioneer Cemetery, the final resting place of the city’s founders, fallen soldiers and veterans from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I.