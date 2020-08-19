Menu Search Log in

Back to school, COVID style

August 19, 2020 - 10:07 AM

Marmaton Valley Elementary School’s Cynthia Johnson takes the temperature of third-grader Bentley James Parker on the first day of school today. Schools are implementing several precautionary measures to protect against the coronavirus, including temperature checks, wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Classes start Thursday for Humboldt students, and on Monday for the Iola district. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

