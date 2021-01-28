Bill aims to curtail distracted driving

TOPEKA — A disproportionate amount of motor vehicle accidents in Kansas come as a result of distracted driving, but a proposed bill aims to limit mobile phone disturbances while operating a motor vehicle.

The Kansas Department of Transportation cites 15,000 crashes per year — one in every four — in Kansas are the result of inattentive driving. From 2014 to 2019, 75 people lost their lives to distracted driving on Kansas roads, including 34 who died while drivers used cellphones.

These statistics have led to a bill that would prohibit cellphone use in a school zone or construction zone, except in specific emergency circumstances. It would also totally prohibit the use of cellphones while driving for those under 18 years of age.