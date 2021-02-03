Bill would require pausing at processions

TOPEKA — Inspired by Patriot Guard motorcycle riders at his uncle’s funeral procession, a Kansas legislator wants drivers to yield to funeral motorcades.

Sen. Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth, said the Patriot Guard — an organization which will stand guard over funerals of military or first responders killed in action — aided the procession by managing traffic and allowing mourners to give proper honor to the fallen veteran. The experience led Pittman to the discovery that Kansas had yet to define or recognize funeral processions.

“If a car were to hit one of these escort volunteers, or any vehicle for that matter, the vehicles in the procession could be at fault just because they were technically breaking the law,” Pittman said.