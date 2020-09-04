Students get free meals

Students in all area school districts will get free meals for the next few months, thanks to the USDA.
All students, regardless of family income, will be eligible for free breakfast and free lunch each school day until money provided by the USDA runs out. That’s expected to happen sometime in December.
Once funding runs out, the districts will revert back to normal meal procedures.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives