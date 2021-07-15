 | Thu, Jul 15, 2021
Board of Education gives statement on race theory

In the face of mounting criticism from conservatives, the Kansas State Board of Education issued a statement noting that critical race theory is not taught in K-12 schools.

July 15, 2021 - 8:16 AM

Kansas State Department of Education commissioner Randy Watson addressed false claims that critical race theory is being taught in Kansas classrooms. (Kansas State Department of Education)

TOPEKA — As Kansas schools face mounting pressure from parents and lawmakers to ban critical race theory from classrooms, education officials are reiterating that the subject is not part of the state curriculum.

Critical race theory is the college-level study of race as a social construct and the ways racism is embedded into various social systems. It has become a topic of contention nationwide and in Kansas, and that conversation led Kansas State Department of Education commissioner Randy Watson to address those issues Tuesday.

“The standards of which Kansas schools are required to teach have always been developed by Kansas teachers,” Watson said. “It has never, ever included critical race theory, nor does it today.”

