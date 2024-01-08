 | Mon, Jan 08, 2024
Boeing jetliner that suffered blowout had shown warning light

The airplane was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light lit up on three different flights. Investigators don't yet know if the light is related to Friday's incident in which a plug covering an unused exit door blew off inflight.

By

News

January 8, 2024 - 2:46 PM

An Alaska Airlines plane. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Boeing jetliner that suffered an inflight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights.

Alaska Airlines decided to restrict the aircraft from long flights over water so the plane “could return very quickly to an airport” if the warning light reappeared, Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said Sunday.

Homendy cautioned that the pressurization light might be unrelated to Friday’s incident in which a plug covering an unused exit door blew off the Boeing 737 Max 9 as it cruised about three miles over Oregon.

