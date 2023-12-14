Book policy under scrutiny

TOPEKA — A northeast Kansas school board has taken wide-ranging action against books that mention nudity, gender identity, sexual orientation, sexuality and other topics, a move critics say is meant to target LGBTQ+ books, but may impact a wide scope of educational materials in the district.

The Leavenworth School District Board of Education voted 4-3 on Monday to pass revisions to an education policy that bans “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” references in the district’s elementary library books, despite objections from parents and students in the district.

“This policy is just a backhanded way to continue attacking members of the LGBTQ community and their allies by suggesting no age is appropriate to recognize the very existence of a portion of our student body and society,” said Leavenworth resident Eric Price during the Monday board meeting.