Book policy under scrutiny

Leavenworth Board of Education members passed policy revisions Monday to determine new criteria for library books, media collections

December 14, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Leavenworth Board of Education members passed a revised policy Monday to get rid of “sexual orientation” references in district elementary curricula. Photo by Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — A northeast Kansas school board has taken wide-ranging action against books that mention nudity, gender identity, sexual orientation, sexuality and other topics, a move critics say is meant to target LGBTQ+ books, but may impact a wide scope of educational materials in the district.

The Leavenworth School District Board of Education voted 4-3 on Monday to pass revisions to an education policy that bans “gender identity”  and “sexual orientation” references in the district’s elementary library books, despite objections from parents and students in the district.

“This policy is just a backhanded way to continue attacking members of the LGBTQ community and their allies by suggesting no age is appropriate to recognize the very existence of a portion of our student body and society,” said Leavenworth resident Eric Price during the Monday board meeting.

