 Thu, Apr 04, 2024
Bring them back to the future

Iola High School students buried a time capsule in downtown Iola. The event follows a Community Conversation in Iola, where students discussed ideas for the future of Allen County. It will be opened in 40 years.

By

News

April 4, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Thrive interns Chris Holloway, Brigham Folk, and Shelby Peters explain the purpose of the time capsule to students and community members at Thursday morning’s burial in the pocket park next to Thrive’s office in downtown Iola. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

A string of student-led conversations in Allen County culminated Thursday morning in the burial of a time capsule in downtown Iola. 

“Our whole mission has been to find out what would bring the youth back to Allen County,” said Thrive Allen County intern Shelby Peters. “We’re using the time capsule as a way for them to have something to come back to.”

Peters, along with interns Chris Holloway and Brigham Folk, used the student-led conversations to understand what students hope to see for the future of their hometown. 

