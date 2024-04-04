Bring them back to the future

A string of student-led conversations in Allen County culminated Thursday morning in the burial of a time capsule in downtown Iola.

“Our whole mission has been to find out what would bring the youth back to Allen County,” said Thrive Allen County intern Shelby Peters. “We’re using the time capsule as a way for them to have something to come back to.”

Peters, along with interns Chris Holloway and Brigham Folk, used the student-led conversations to understand what students hope to see for the future of their hometown.