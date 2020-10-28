Menu Search Log in

‘The year Peerless came to town’

Everyone else will remember 2020 for COVID-19. But Iola can hang its hat on landing Peerless Products.

By

Local News

October 28, 2020 - 10:20 AM

Josh Granere of Peerless Products, left, Gov. Laura Kelly and David Toland, Commerce Secretary, prepare to cut the ribbon signifying the launch of a new industry in Allen County. Photo by Register/Susan Lynn

“The year 2020 will be remembered for COVID-19. But in Iola, it will also be remembered as the year Peerless Products came to town,” predicted Iola Mayor Jon Wells at Tuesday’s celebration of the company’s formal announcement of opening a manufacturing facility in town.

Iola Mayor Jon Wells

Wells was joined by state dignitaries Gov. Laura Kelly and Commerce Secretary David Toland as well as a host of local officials who all played a role in bringing Peerless to town, including Thrive Allen County, Iola council members, Allen County commissioners and Iola Industries. 

Gov. Kelly commended the transaction as a win-win.

