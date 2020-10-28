‘The year Peerless came to town’

“The year 2020 will be remembered for COVID-19. But in Iola, it will also be remembered as the year Peerless Products came to town,” predicted Iola Mayor Jon Wells at Tuesday’s celebration of the company’s formal announcement of opening a manufacturing facility in town.

Wells was joined by state dignitaries Gov. Laura Kelly and Commerce Secretary David Toland as well as a host of local officials who all played a role in bringing Peerless to town, including Thrive Allen County, Iola council members, Allen County commissioners and Iola Industries.

Gov. Kelly commended the transaction as a win-win.