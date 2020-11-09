For manager, Peerless arrival is personal

Josh Granere, who grew up in Elsmore, is back home, and he’s brought Peerless Products with him. The company, based in Fort Scott, recently announced its purchase of a 150,000-square-foot building, formerly home to Endurance Lift Solutions. Peerless plans to create over 100 jobs in the next five years. Granere will be the plant manager of the Iola location.

Granere has been with Peerless Products 11 years now. He’s advanced from working the paint line on the night shift, to the day shift, to the thermal department, to extruding metal, then becoming assembly line supervisor, and then working in scheduling, and eventually, purchasing.

One day, company executives sat Granere down and told him they, “wanted to do a new building for the G800 and it was going to be my building, so find one. And here we are,” laughs Granere, as he sits in his new office at 2702 N. State St. in Iola.