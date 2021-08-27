 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
Building studied for mold, asbestos

A board tasked with overseeing hospital facilities learned an inspection found areas of mold and asbestos at the medical arts building. The plan is to remodel that building for a health clinic. They'll investigate further to see what is needed to remediate the problem areas.

August 27, 2021 - 2:23 PM

The hospital’s Medical Arts Building at Second and Madison streets could get remodeled. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Before they can remodel a medical arts building, a board in charge of hospital facilities will need to know how much mold and asbestos they might encounter during the process.

The Allen County Regional Hospital Facilities Board heard an update on plans to remodel the medical arts building at 825 E. Madison St. The building currently houses three specialty clinics with groups outside the Saint Luke’s Health System.

A preliminary investigation found areas of black mold and asbestos in one part of the building; further inspection is needed to determine how widespread the problem is and what it might take to remediate it.

