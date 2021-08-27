Building studied for mold, asbestos

Before they can remodel a medical arts building, a board in charge of hospital facilities will need to know how much mold and asbestos they might encounter during the process.

The Allen County Regional Hospital Facilities Board heard an update on plans to remodel the medical arts building at 825 E. Madison St. The building currently houses three specialty clinics with groups outside the Saint Luke’s Health System.

A preliminary investigation found areas of black mold and asbestos in one part of the building; further inspection is needed to determine how widespread the problem is and what it might take to remediate it.