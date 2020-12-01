Menu Search Log in

Cafe delivers options

B & B Country Cafe has adapted its business model to survive the coronavirus pandemic. That includes takeout orders and most recently the GRUBHUB online meal delivery service.

By

News

December 1, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Mike and Kim Larios have adapted different delivery options for customers at B & B Country Cafe. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

This time, if Kansas goes into another lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, B & B Country Cafe will be ready.

Restaurant owners Mike and Kim Larios have been adapting and modifying their business model since early March, when the impact of the pandemic first affected their business.

Since then, they’ve expanded their services to include takeout orders at a drive-up window or curbside delivery. Most recently they’ve added GRUBHUB, an online meal delivery service.

