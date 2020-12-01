Cafe delivers options

This time, if Kansas goes into another lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, B & B Country Cafe will be ready.

Restaurant owners Mike and Kim Larios have been adapting and modifying their business model since early March, when the impact of the pandemic first affected their business.

Since then, they’ve expanded their services to include takeout orders at a drive-up window or curbside delivery. Most recently they’ve added GRUBHUB, an online meal delivery service.