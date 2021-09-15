Candidate forum goes online

A livestream political forum with local school board candidates will be available on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The forum will take place at The Foundry (formerly Trinity United Methodist Church) but will not be open to the public. Instead, it will be available on Facebook, under Iola United Methodist Churches – Iola, Kansas.

All four school board candidates are expected to appear. They include Sofie Alexander, Mandey Coltrane, Robin Griffin-Lohman and John D. Wilson. Three positions are up for election in November.