 | Wed, Sep 15, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Candidate forum goes online

A livestream political forum with school board candidates is offered on Facebook Thursday evening. It's made possibly by the Iola United Methodist Churches. More forums will follow on Thursdays with City Council candidate.

By

News

September 15, 2021 - 10:22 AM

A livestream political forum with local school board candidates will be available on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The forum will take place at The Foundry (formerly Trinity United Methodist Church) but will not be open to the public. Instead, it will be available on Facebook, under Iola United Methodist Churches – Iola, Kansas.

All four school board candidates are expected to appear. They include Sofie Alexander, Mandey Coltrane, Robin Griffin-Lohman and John D. Wilson. Three positions are up for election in November.

Related
September 14, 2021
July 10, 2019
October 23, 2015
June 7, 2010
Most Popular