School board candidates for USD 257 will participate in a forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Foundry (formerly Trinity United Methodist Church).

A livestream will be available on Facebook, under Iola United Methodist Churches – Iola, Kansas.

All four school board candidates are expected to appear. They include Sofie Alexander, Mandey Coltrane, Robin Griffin-Lohman and John D. Wilson. Three positions are up for election in November.