 | Mon, Aug 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Candidates’ motives concern educators

Public education advocates share their concerns about school board candidates who run on wedge issues and culture war issues, often using deceptive information. Many who want to serve on public school boards want to redirect funding to private schools.

By

News

August 21, 2023 - 2:10 PM

Lauren Tice Miller from the Kansas National Education Association and Judith Deedy from Game On Kansas. Photo by (Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — As local school board candidates gear up for the November election, community leaders worry about misinformation and extremist candidates.

Judith Deedy, executive director of Game On for Kansas Schools, a public education advocacy group, said the organization had to fight against “fake issues” promoted by several right-leaning local school board candidates, such as parental rights debate and pushback on diversity, equity and inclusion practices in schools.

“I’m worried about a new type of school board candidate that we’ve seen in the last couple of elections,” Deedy said. “These aren’t our traditional candidates who come to board elections with experience of civic engagement, participation. … Lately, we see kind of an angry parent. And sometimes they’re not even parents, but they’re running on wedge issues, culture war issues. They’re using deceptive information.”

Related
January 27, 2022
November 2, 2021
September 24, 2021
September 21, 2010
Most Popular