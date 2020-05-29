Chanute pool closed for summer

CHANUTE — Chanute’s municipal swimming pool will remain closed in 2020.
City commissioners voted unanimously this week to keep the Maring Aquatic Center closed through the summer.
Commissioners cited staffing shortages, the Chanute Tribune reported. The city had hired seven, with six more applicants awaiting certification, numbers insufficient for the water park, which includes a pool and lazy river.
