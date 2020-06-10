Menu Search Log in

Humboldt Council approves pool reopening

Humboldt's swimming pool will reopen to the public June 29. City Council members noted other public facilities, such as City Hall, also are slated to reopen this month.

By

Local News

June 10, 2020 - 10:07 AM

The Humboldt Municipal Swimming Pool is scheduled to reopen June 29. Photo by BG Consultants file photo

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt City Council members voted Monday to open the city’s municipal swimming pool June 29.

The opening comes with a couple of conditions, City Administrator Cole Herder explained.

First, he will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in Kansas and closer to home in Allen County. If those numbers spike, the opening plans could change.

Related
June 5, 2020
May 27, 2020
May 12, 2020
April 14, 2020
Trending