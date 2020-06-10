Humboldt Council approves pool reopening

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt City Council members voted Monday to open the city’s municipal swimming pool June 29.
The opening comes with a couple of conditions, City Administrator Cole Herder explained.
First, he will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in Kansas and closer to home in Allen County. If those numbers spike, the opening plans could change.
