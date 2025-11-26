Billboard contest voting opens

Now’s your chance to help Iola make a lasting first impression for passing motorists.

Iola’s CITF/PRIDE Committee has received 27 design submissions to adorn billboards on opposite sides of town along U.S. 169.

Selection No. 1 Selection No. 2 Selection No. 3 Selection No. 4 Selection No. 5 Selection No. 6 Selection No. 7 Selection No. 8 Selection No. 9 Selection No. 10 Selection No. 11 Selection No. 12 Selection No. 13 Selection No. 14 Selection No. 15 Selection No. 16 Selection No. 17 Selection No. 18 Selection No. 19 Selection No. 20 Selection No. 21 Selection No. 22 Selection No. 23 Selection No. 24 Selection No. 25 Selection No. 26 Selection No. 27 27 photos

Now, members are asking for the public’s help to decide their favorites.

Votes can be cast in any of three ways.

The first is by “liking” your favorite design at the Iola CITF/PRIDE Facebook page.

Voters also can submit write-in votes to P.O. Box 308, Iola, KS 66749; or they can visit the utility office at City Hall, where a ballot box and larger designs are available.

Folks can vote for their favorite billboard through Dec. 8, with the top three vote-getters moving forward to the CITF Committee, which will select the final winner.