 | Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Billboard contest voting opens

The public is invited to vote on a favorite design for a pair of billboards to advertise Iola.

By

Local News

November 26, 2025 - 2:08 PM

The images above are among the 27 submissions for the Iola CITF/PRIDE Committee’s billboard design contest. Voters are asked to select their favorite design by Dec. 8, at which point committee members will choose from among the top three vote-getters to adorn billboards on opposite sides of Iola along U.S. 169. Images of all 27 submissions also are available at the Iola CITF/PRIDE Facebook page

Now’s your chance to help Iola make a lasting first impression for passing motorists.

Iola’s CITF/PRIDE Committee has received 27 design submissions to adorn billboards on opposite sides of town along U.S. 169.

Selection No. 1
Selection No. 2
Selection No. 3
Selection No. 4
Selection No. 5
Selection No. 6
Selection No. 7
Selection No. 8
Selection No. 9
Selection No. 10
Selection No. 11
Selection No. 12
Selection No. 13
Selection No. 14
Selection No. 15
Selection No. 16
Selection No. 17
Selection No. 18
Selection No. 19
Selection No. 20
Selection No. 21
Selection No. 22
Selection No. 23
Selection No. 24
Selection No. 25
Selection No. 26
Selection No. 27
27 photos

Now, members are asking for the public’s help to decide their favorites.

Votes can be cast in any of three ways.

The first is by “liking” your favorite design at the Iola CITF/PRIDE Facebook page.

Voters also can submit write-in votes to P.O. Box 308, Iola, KS 66749; or they can visit the utility office at City Hall, where a ballot box and larger designs are available.

Folks can vote for their favorite billboard through Dec. 8, with the top three vote-getters moving forward to the CITF Committee, which will select the final winner.

