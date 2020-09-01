Menu Search Log in

City jokingly spars with talk show host

Comedian John Oliver upped the stakes in a tongue-in-cheek spat with a Connecticut city, offering to donate $55,000 to charity if officials follow through on a joke to name its sewage treatment plant after him.

September 1, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Mayor Mark Boughton said last week that Danbury was going to rename the facility the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant, in response to Oliver’s expletive-filled rant against the city on a recent episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” 

“Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John,” Boughton said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

