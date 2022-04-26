City sits on solar debate

Iola City Council members will continue to weigh the pros and cons of adding solar power to the city’s energy portfolio.

Members spent the better part of two hours Monday debating a proposal from Priority Power to build a solar plant west of Russell Stover Candies.

There is no deadline on making a decision, other than if they wanted to act soon, they could have the new solar panels up and generating electricity by the summer of 2023, the time of year when electric demand is at its highest.