City spending goes under a microscope

Iola’s purchasing policy — and whether it’s penny-wise to spend a few extra dollars by shopping locally — is once again under the microscope.

City Council members voted to purchase three new vehicles from Twin Motors Ford in Iola — a pair of 2022 Ford Police SUVs for the Iola Police Department and a 2022 Ford Explorer for use within other departments for a combined cost of $102,800, or roughly $5,000 more than the city would pay had it gone with the low bid from Olathe Ford.

The 4.8% difference is within the 7% threshold set in Iola’s purchasing policy to give favor to local vendors.