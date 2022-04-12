 | Tue, Apr 12, 2022
City spending goes under a microscope

Iola City Council members voted to purchase three new vehicles from a local vendor, even though they could have saved about $5,000 by going out of town. That set off a debate over the purchasing policy.

April 12, 2022 - 3:44 PM

Iola’s purchasing policy — and whether it’s penny-wise to spend a few extra dollars by shopping locally — is once again under the microscope.

City Council members voted to purchase three new vehicles from Twin Motors Ford in Iola — a pair of 2022 Ford Police SUVs for the Iola Police Department and a 2022 Ford Explorer for use within other departments for a combined cost of  $102,800, or roughly $5,000 more than the city would pay had it gone with the low bid from Olathe Ford.

The 4.8% difference is within the 7% threshold set in Iola’s purchasing policy to give favor to local vendors.

