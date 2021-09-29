City’s options limited for old nursing home

Iola officials will reach out to the owner of an old nursing home to see if the city can schedule a full inspection of the facility.

But short of getting approval, there’s not much that can or will be done to the old Iola Nursing Center building in the 1300 block of North Walnut Street, City Council members said Monday.

The Council heard from several neighbors who have complained about the building’s condition, citing broken windows, vagrants entering the facility on a regular basis and four-legged critters found on the property.