State crews loaded with chainsaws and skid steers arrived at Lehigh Portland State Park this week to cull unwanted trees and vegetation.

“We’re removing some cedars and other invasive species to let the good stuff grow back,” said John Leahy.

Earlier this month, Leahy was tapped as the park’s grounds supervisor after Thrive Allen County successfully submitted a bid for the position. Leahy is also director of trails for Thrive.