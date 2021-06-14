Clinics get creative with vaccine

TOPEKA — As health officials across the country aim for a national 70% adult vaccination rate against COVID-19 by July 4, health centers in Kansas are finding ways to reach the most vulnerable populations in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 50.9% of Kansans ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine. About 2.2 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in the state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and more than 2.8 million doses have been distributed to health care providers.

Alice Weingartner, chief strategy officer for the Community Care Network of Kansas, said the network’s clinics are finding creative ways to connect to patients who may not have easy access to the vaccine. That includes working with ride sharing service Uber to bring people to vaccine appointments at no cost, as well as clinics setting up vaccine sites at places like laundromats and grocery stores.